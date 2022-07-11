Americans Say January 6 Hearings Are Designed to Stop Trump in 2024

Americans tend to believe the January 6 hearings are partisan in nature, and most believe they are designed to stop former President Donald Trump from running in 2024, July’s I&I/TIPP poll released Monday found.

The survey asked 1,643 adults nationwide if they agreed or disagreed with two statements, one of which states, “Some say that the Jan. 6 committee’s main aim is to ensure President Trump can’t run in 2024.”

Sixty percent, overall, agree that the committee’s main aim is to prevent Trump from running in the next presidential election. Further, 62 percent of Democrats, 70 percent of Republicans, and a plurality of independents — 48 percent — share that view. According to the survey, independent voters “were the only group of the more than 21 demographic categories the I&I/TIPP Poll follows that was below 50%.”

“Every other category had a majority, liberal-left, black-white-hispanic, north-south-east-west, male-female, you name it,” the survey found.

Americans also tend to believe that the January 6 committee — comprised of such representatives as Adam Schiff (D-CA), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Liz Cheney (R-WY), and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) — “was handpicked and represents only Democrats’ points of view.” A plurality, 46 percent, agree with that assessment, compared to 35 percent who disagree.

While 64 percent of Republicans believe the committee is biased against Trump and Republicans, 43 percent of Democrats agree. Independents are split, as 38 percent agree and 38 percent disagree.

The survey ultimately shows that the general public holds what the survey described as “a high degree of skepticism” concerning the hearings: “At minimum, the public appears to be highly dubious of the Jan. 6 panel, and no doubt any results will be viewed by a significant share of voters, whether Democrat, Republican or independent, as politically tainted and biased against Trump.”

July’s I&I/TIPP poll has a +/- 2.5 percent margin of error.

Trump, meanwhile, has continued to speak out against what he has dubbed the “Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs,” describing the committee as “yet another Radical Left Democrat Scam used to Criminalize Politics and try, against all hope, to change what will be totally disastrous results in the 2022 and 2024 Elections”:

“Why is it that the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks refuses to investigate the fact that Crazy Nancy Pelosi rejected my strong recommendation, through the Secretary of Defense and others, of 10,000+ troops for Capitol Protection, three days before January 6th?” Trump asked on Truth Social Sunday night.

“The Chairman, together with Pscycho [sic] Liz Cheney and Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, said it is ‘off limits, we will not investigate it,’ knowing full well that it is the essence of the ever continuing Witch Hunt—there is no January 6th……if she takes my recommendation and properly does her job!” he continued, questioning why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser are not being held accountable.

“Why is she not being accused? Did she want this to happen? By her lack of action, did she incite the doings of January 6th?” he continued: