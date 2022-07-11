Biden’s DHS Extends ‘Temporary’ Amnesty for 343K Venezuelans in U.S.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is extending temporary amnesty status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans living in the United States who would otherwise be eligible for deportation.

On Monday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the Biden administration will extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 more months to about 343,000 Venezuelans living in the United States.

The move comes after former President Trump and then current President Biden rewarded Venezuelans with TPS in January 2021 and March 2021 respectively. Trump had initially started TPS for about 94,000 Venezuelans and Biden later expanded the program to include an additional quarter of a million Venezuelans.

“As one of my first actions as Secretary, I designated Venezuela for TPS,” Mayorkas said in a statement:

After careful consideration, and in consultation with the Secretary of State, today I am extending that designation. This action is one of many ways the Biden administration is providing humanitarian support to Venezuelans at home and abroad, together with our regional partners. We will continue to work with our international partners to address the challenges of regional migration while ensuring our borders remain secure. [Emphasis added]

TPS serves as a quasi-amnesty for foreign nationals, created under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1990 (INA), that prevents deportations for those from countries experiencing famine, war, or natural disasters.

Since the Clinton administration, TPS has been transformed into a de facto amnesty program as the Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, and now Biden administrations have continuously renewed the program for a variety of countries.

As of 2021, more than 400,000 foreign nationals live in the United States on TPS status.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.