President Joe Biden was interrupted by one of the guests at his gun control speech on Monday who was apparently upset with his failure to do more on the issue.

The protester, wearing a t-shirt that read “We Demand Change,” interrupted Biden as he spoke on the South Lawn of the White House.

As Biden spoke about the “naysayers” who continue to express frustration with the inability to address gun control in the United States, the protester began shouting.

“We have to do more than that,” the protester was heard shouting.

“Sit down, you’ll hear what I have to say,” Biden replied when the protester interrupted him. “Let me finish my comment.”

The protester was quickly escorted out of the event after his outburst.

A White House guest was just escorted out from todays gun control event after he interrupted the president’s remarks. It was unclear what he said (the press is far back) but President Biden was able to continue his remarks without much disruption. pic.twitter.com/Z8HYr7v4Vm — Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) July 11, 2022

“This legislation is real progress but more has to be done,” Biden continued.