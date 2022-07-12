President Joe Biden was distracted during a White House visit with Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday, pointing out a camerawoman in the room.

The president appeared visibly fatigued as Obrador spoke for over 30 minutes in front of the press in the Oval Office, interrupting his remarks to comment about the camerawoman.

“Let me say one thing. I can’t get over how that lovely lady is holding that camera steady all this time,” Biden said, prompting laughter in the room “It’s amazing. Sorry for the distraction”

Obrador continued speaking for several minutes, as Biden appeared visibly annoyed by the length of his remarks, at times smirking, grimacing, fidgeting, and pausing to take notes.

When Obrador was finished, Biden again praised the camerawoman, who was identified as a journalist from Mexico.

“I have enormous respect for you, and I’m ready to get to work.,” Biden said. “And I’m going to find out how she holds that camera… It’s amazing.”

“This is a journalist from Mexico. She’s exceptional,” Obrador agreed.

“She is exceptional. Just holding that camera,” Biden added.

Obrador used Biden’s flattery of the woman to honor all journalists in the room.

“This is a tribute, homage to all of — all of the media here. Yes. Women and men journalists, reporters,” he said. “Thank you so much.”