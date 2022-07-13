President Joe Biden defied polling published Tuesday showing a majority of Democrats do not want him to run for reelection in 2024.

A New York Times poll showed that 64 percent of Democrats said they wanted a different candidate to run for president in 2024 and only 26 percent wanted Biden to run again.

When asked about those numbers, Biden was defiant.

“They want me to run. Read the polls. Read the polls, Jack,” he replied when asked by ABC News reporter Ben Gittleson about his polling numbers.

President Biden tells me that despite most Democrats saying they want another candidate in 2024, most would still vote for him if he ran pic.twitter.com/hcFnI8C7gh — Ben Gittleson (@bgittleson) July 12, 2022

The president lashed out at reporters after he spent time with members of Congress at the annual White House congressional picnic.

“You guys are all the same,” he griped. “That poll showed that 92 percent of Democrats if I ran, would vote for me.”

When Gittleson reminded him the majority of Democrats in the poll did not want him to run, Biden refused to acknowledge the truth.

“No,” he replied. “92 percent said if I did, they’d vote for me.”

Biden’s 92 percent number he cited was the number of Democrats who would support him if it was a matchup versus former President Donald Trump, not whether they wanted him to run for reelection.