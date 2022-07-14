A greater percentage of Americans believe former President Donald Trump should run again in 2024 than say the same of President Joe Biden, a Politico/Morning Consult survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents if they believe Trump should run for president in 2024. Thirty-five percent, overall, said he either “definitely” or “probably” should, while 61 percent said he either “definitely” or “probably” should not. However, the survey asked respondents the same of Biden and found that even fewer believe he should run for reelection in 2024.

According to the survey, 28 percent believe Biden should either “definitely” or “probably” run again in 2024. Of those, 14 percent said he “definitely” should, compared to the 25 percent who said Trump “definitely” should. Further, slightly more — 64 percent — said Biden “definitely” or “probably” should not run again in 2024.

Trump is seeing far more support among the Republican base than Biden is receiving from Democrats with respect to a potential 2024 presidential bid. Sixty-six percent of Republican voters want Trump to run again, compared to 51 percent of Democrats who said the same of Biden, as Breitbart News reported:

When it comes to a possible 2024 rematch, among their respective bases, Trump is up a whopping 15 points over Hunter’s Dad.