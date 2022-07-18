President Joe Biden’s job approval rating remained at an abysmal 30 percent among registered voters for the 19th consecutive day Sunday, according to a daily Civiqs poll.

On June 29, Biden’s approval rating hit the 30 percent mark for the first time in Civiqs polling, and it has not budged throughout July. Similarly, his disapproval rating has consistently registered at 58 percent over that time, marking a 28 percentage point spread:

NEW: @Civiqs Biden Job Approval

Approve 30%

Disapprove 58% Independents

Approve 19%

Disapprove 67% Hispanics

Approve 37%

Disapprove 48% 25% – Georgia

26% – Arizona

30% – Nevada

30% – Pennsylvania

31% – Michigan

33% – Wisconsin

34% – New Hampshire https://t.co/aNSbAOfokX pic.twitter.com/LxVBeXK67W — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 18, 2022

The latest Civiqs polling from Sunday shows the vast majority of Biden’s support comes from Democrats, 64 percent of whom said they approve of his presidential performance. Conversely, just two percent of Republican respondents said they are satisfied with Biden, and he is in deep trouble with independents. Only 19 percent said they are pleased with how he has handled his job, while an overwhelming majority of 67 percent disapprove.

Concerning racial demographics, black registered voters are the only population with whom Biden has a positive approval rating, which stands at 56 percent. Another 23 percent disapprove, while 21 percent neither approve nor disapprove. However, Biden’s approval rating among black registered voters has dwindled by almost 30 percent throughout his term, with his peak being 85 percent immediately after he assumed office in January 2021.

Biden is on the wrong side of the nine-point spread with registered Hispanic voters, as 38 percent said they are satisfied with his presidential performance, and a plurality of 47 percent expressed their dissatisfaction. Another 15 percent are undecided He has been consistently underwater with Hispanic voters since June 4, when 43 percent disapproved and 42 percent approved, and the spread has steadily widened. Just 24 percent of white registered voters approve of Biden as of Sunday, while another 66 percent are unpleased with his job as president.

Moreover, Biden is underwater with voters in 48 states, as the majority of voters in only Hawaii and Vermont are satisfied with his performance.

A clear trend has taken shape among different age demographics, as younger registered voters are less inclined to approve of Biden than older registered voters. A mere 21 percent of the 18-34 demographic approve of him, while 28 percent and 35 percent of the 35-49 and 50-64 age groups are satisfied with his performance, respectively. His support was highest with those 65 and older; 39 percent are pleased with the job he has done.

Neither a margin of error nor the number of respondents was specified in Sunday’s figures. Civiqs did not immediately respond when Breitbart News reached out for these details. The poll does note that there have been 226,485 responses since the first day of Biden’s presidency.