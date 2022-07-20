Most Americans support removing access to the Chinese-linked app TikTok in the U.S., a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Wednesday found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you support efforts to remove Tik Tok from app stores now that the company has revealed that American’s user data can be accessed by Tik Tok employees in China?”

The majority, 58.6 percent, say they support removing the app, while 17.8 percent oppose and 23.6 percent remain unsure.

The overwhelming majority of Republicans support efforts to remove TikTok from app stores — 76.8 percent — as do 56.9 percent of independents. Democrats remain more divided, as 39.2 percent approve the ban followed by 35.7 percent who remain unsure and 25.1 percent who oppose.

The survey was taken July 7-10, 2022, among 1,078 respondents and has a +/- 2.99 percent margin of error.

The poll follows actions taken by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Mark Warner (D-VA), who this month called on the FTC to investigate TikTok and its parent company ByteDance regarding China-based employees’ access to U.S. user data.

As Breitbart News reported:

The request comes following multiple reports of TikTok engineers and executives in China having access to the private data of U.S. users. “In light of repeated misrepresentations by TikTok concerning its data security, data processing, and corporate governance practices, we urge you to act promptly on this matter,” the senators wrote to FTC Chair Lina Khan. Breitbart News recently reported that TikTok has revealed that certain company employees based in China have access to the personal information of American users. The company’s admission came in a letter to nine U.S. senators who accused TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., of monitoring U.S. citizens.

Rubio last year called on President Biden to block TikTok — a call prompted by the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) taking ownership in the stake “in the key subsidiary” of TikTok’s parent company ByteDance.

“The Biden Administration can no longer pretend that TikTok is not beholden to the Chinese Communist Party,” Rubio said at the time.

“Even before today, it was clear that TikTok represented a serious threat to personal privacy and U.S. national security. Beijing’s aggressiveness makes clear that the regime sees TikTok as an extension of the party-state, and the U.S. needs to treat it that way,” he added.