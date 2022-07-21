NYC Mayor Eric Adams Vows to Use ‘Bully Pulpit’ to Target Gun Makers

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) vowed Wednesday that he will use his “bully pulpit” to target gun makers who, he said, make products for one purpose: “to kill.”

Adams made his statement alongside other Democrat mayors who attended the Mayors Against Illegal Guns Summit.

City and State NY quoted Adams. “We’re going to use our leverage and buying power. We’re going to use our bully pulpit, we’re going to use our legislative arms to attack this problem head on to address the issues of gun violence,” he said.

ABC News reported on the findings discussed at the mayoral summit, highlighting five gun makers whose products make up over half the guns recovered at crime scenes. Those five companies and the percentage of crime scenes from which they were recovered in 2021: “Glock (16.6%), Taurus (12.4%), Smith & Wesson (11.8%), Ruger (6.5%), and Polymer80 (3.8%).”

Mayor Adams told Good Morning America, “We’re dealing with the same problem: a $9 billion industry turning their profits into our pain.”

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones (D) said, “If this were any other industry that was as deadly, then the government would have already acted to make sure that we got rid of whatever was killing our citizens. We haven’t seen that action from the federal government so we have to look at the root causes and try to cure gun violence in our cities.”

On July 20 Breitbart News reported that Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) suggested during Senate Judiciary Committee hearings that it is “time to name and shame” AR-15 makers.

