Three People Shot, Killed in Iowa State Park

Police responded to reports of a shooting Friday morning and found three people shot to death in Iowa’s Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground.

The Washington Post reports that a fourth death was also discovered. That death appeared to be that of the gunman and was self-inflicted.

Police identified the alleged gunman as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin.

QCTimes noted that Special Agent Mike Krapfl believes Sherwin was from Nebraska.

NBC News points out that Krapfl did not know whether Sherwin knew the three shooting victims.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) responded to news of the shooting by saying, “I’m horrified by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives

She added, “As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene.”

