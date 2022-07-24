Republican Kari Lake, former Phoenix Fox 10 news anchor, shows a slight lead in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up against Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a tight race for governor of Arizona, according to a CD Media Big Data Poll released Friday.

Lake, backed by former President Donald Trump, showed a slight lead of less than one percent between the two candidates. Of the likely general election midterm voters statewide in Arizona, 39.4 percent said they would vote for Lake, while 38.1 percent said they would vote for Hobbs.

11.2 percent of the respondents said they were opting for someone else, and 11.2 percent were undecided. However, the poll found that, of the undecided, 54.1 percent strongly disapproved of President Joe Biden, and only 4.1 percent approved.

Overall, the poll showed that Biden only has a 36.2 percent approval rating in Arizona and a disapproval rating of 62 percent.

Additionally, the poll found that the Democrat respondents were much less enthusiastic about voting in the November election. There were 53.2 percent who said they were “extremely” enthusiastic about voting in November, versus the 64.5 percent of the Republicans who said the same thing.

And almost all of the voters (97.4 percent) who said they were “extremely” enthusiastic about November said they would be “certain to vote” in November. Of those who said they were “moderately” enthusiastic about voting, the number of people dropped to 55.7 percent. Only 57.9 percent of the “slightly” enthusiastic voters said they would vote in November. The CD Media Big Data poll was conducted from July 16 to 18, interviewing 1,298 likely general election midterm voters statewide in Arizona with a 2.7 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence interval. Last Friday, former President Donald Trump held a Save America Rally in Prescott, AZ, where his prepared remarks showed that he was planning to prop up Lake by saying she “will be one of the fiercest voices in the country” standing up against President Joe Biden. Trump’s planned remarks also show that he thinks Lake — his choice for Arizona governor — “will do whatever it takes to protect the people of Arizona.” The Arizona primary is on August 2, and both candidates will have to win their primaries in order to run against each other in November.