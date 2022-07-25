Watch Live: Ted Cruz Addresses Conservative Students at Young America’s Foundation National Conference

WASHINGTON, District of Columbia — Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) will be kicking off the Young America’s Foundation’s 44th annual National Conservative Student Conference in the nation’s capital this evening.

Young America’s Foundation is an organization dedicated to introducing conservative principles to young Americans across the country through educational materials, internships, and conferences, among other things.

The group said they are expecting nearly 500 college students from over 200 campuses to be in attendance for the four-day event from July 25 – 30.

Streaming for Cruz’s address is set to begin at 7:45 p.m.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.