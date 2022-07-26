WASHINGTON, District of Columbia — Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) told Breitbart News at America First Policy Institute’s America First Agenda Summit that President Joe Biden’s energy policies are “hurting” working American families.

Pfluger, when asked how Biden’s energy agenda is hurting Americans during a time of inflation, said, “It’s hurting at the pump. It’s hurting the grocery store. It’s hurting families that are trying to put food on the table and, you know, make it through paycheck to paycheck.”

The Texas congressman added that inexpensive, reliable energy over the past six to seven years has helped American families save thousands of dollars a year. And now, skyrocketing inflation is causing families to pay upwards of seven or eight thousand dollars a year.

“It doesn’t have to be that way,” Pfluger emphasized. “If you were to unleash our resources, and let producers innovate and do the things that we can do right here instead of chasing these ridiculous goals, then Americans could actually get back to where we were under the Trump administration.”

Pfluger told Breitbart News that he stated the phrase “Midland over Moscow” because Biden “should be putting American first,” by “using resources we have here in the United States rather than going to Saudi Arabia, to Venezuela, to Iran, to Russia, and all those other places.”

The congressman explained that the “most important weapon we have is our Congress,” which is why there is legislation in the House that the Republicans are trying to pass in order to use the resources within the U.S. instead of pursuing resources from other countries.

“It became very poignant when the actual threat of invasion against Ukraine became clear to the world, and now there’s a piece of legislation,” Pfluger explained. “What it means is, not only are we going to use the resources we have here, but we need a comprehensive energy strategy. How are we going to tackle problems for our country, service our needs, and be a reliable partner for our allies.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.