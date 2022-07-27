A former staffer to Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) was fatally struck by a vehicle after a Lyft driver kicked him and five other occupants out on a highway in Delaware, according to the Delaware State Police.

Sidney Wolf, 43, who served as associate director of federal affairs to Cuomo, was killed on Sunday at approximately 1:44 a.m. on Coastal Highway (Route 1) south of Anchor Way, Delaware, the report said.

*Update- Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware https://t.co/7J7IMgQ3OG — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) July 26, 2022

The incident reportedly occurred after Wolf and the other occupants got into a “disagreement” with the Lyft driver while traveling southbound on the Coastal Highway. At some point during the argument, the Lyft driver allegedly stopped in the middle of the left lane and ordered the group out of the vehicle.

While this was occurring, a 27-year-old male was driving southbound in a 2016 Toyota Corolla in the left lane and noticed the Lyft vehicle stationary in the same lane, the police noted.

The driver reportedly tried to change lanes to avoid hitting the Lyft vehicle but “failed to see” Wolf, who had exited on the right rear passenger side of the Lyft Vehicle and struck the 43-year-old.

Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene. The five other passengers were uninjured.

The 27-year-old stopped his vehicle after impact, but the Lyft driver allegedly fled the scene.

Authorities have not yet identified the driver of the Lyft vehicle and are still investigating the incident.

Cuomo, who resigned as governor in disgrace in August 2021, tweeted about his staffer on Monday.

“Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news. Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers,” Cuomo said. “My heart goes out to Lindsey & his two young daughters.”

Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news. Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers My heart goes out to Lindsey & his two young daughters Gov Cuomo staffer killed after being ordered out of Lyft https://t.co/ODiGaWRez3 — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) July 26, 2022

Wolf most recently worked for Councilmember Sidney Katz’s reelection campaign in Montgomery County, Maryland, the National Desk reported.

In a statement to Fox 5, his family wrote:

This is an extremely difficult time for our family. The level of shock and pain we feel right now cannot be measured as we continue to grieve. We truly appreciate the outpouring of love and support we’ve received and kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected as we move through this process.

A Lyft Spokesperson also released a statement to Fox 5 regarding the incident:

We are heartbroken by this incident. Our hearts are with the victim’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we’ve reached out to the ride requester to offer our support. We are in contact with law enforcement and will assist them however we can.

Wolf, who resided in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is survived by his wife and two daughters.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.