Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has thrown her support behind Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) in Los Angeles’s mayoral race.

“I’m proud to endorse Karen Bass for mayor of Los Angeles because she’s a proven leader who will bring Angelenos together to solve problems while championing women’s rights and opportunities for young people,” Clinton said in a statement on Thursday.

Bass expressed her appreciation for Clinton’s endorsement, saying she is “honored” by the twice-failed presidential candidate’s support.

“I am honored to have the support of @HillaryClinton, a trailblazing leader who understands how high the stakes in this election are for women and for everyone whose rights are under attack,” the California Democrat said.

Bass will run for Los Angeles mayor against billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso (D) in a runoff election in November. Neither candidate was able to get above the 50 percent threshold required to win in June.

The race has largely been centered around the issues of growing crime and homelessness in the Democrat-run city.

As Breitbart News previously noted:

Caruso, a billionaire Republican-turned-Democrat in January, promised to fund the police and solve the homelessness issue. Caruso spent an estimated $4.3 billion on the race. Bass claimed during the campaign she would hire 250 police officers out of desk jobs and into patrol. Bass’s move angered some progressives.

Caruso has scored several high-profile endorsements from Hollywood, including Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry, while Bass is being backed by Democrat lawmakers such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).