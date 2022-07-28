WASHINGTON, District of Columbia — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) is set to address conservative college students at the Young America’s Foundation’s 44th annual National Conservative Student Conference.

The Mount Rushmore State Republican will be addressing concerns for conservatives on college campuses, the Founding of our country, and the Biden administration’s failed policies.

Young America’s Foundation is an organization dedicated to introducing conservative principles to young Americans across the country through educational materials, internships, and conferences, among other things.

The group said they are expecting nearly 500 college students from over 200 campuses to be in attendance for event from July 25 – 30.

Her address is set to begin at 7:45 p.m. Eastern.

