Multiple large campaign signs for Wisconsin Republican House candidate Derrick Van Orden were found vandalized with swastikas Monday.

Van Orden is the Republican nominee backed by former President Donald Trump in the race for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District. He is running to replace embattled, retiring Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) and has campaign signs across the district to support him.

The campaign signs in were found Monday afternoon. Breitbart News obtained pictures of two of three known vandalized signs.

In response to the vandalism, Van Orden told Breitbart News, “This is just the latest in a series of attempts by the Left to censor and silence those who think differently than they do.”

The swastikas drawn on the large campaign signs are used in an attempt by the left to compare Republicans to Adolph Hitler and Nazi Germany.

“Vandalism like this and attempts to silence political speech are unacceptable, regardless of party affiliation,” he added. “I am running to represent everyone in the 3rd District, including those who disagree with me.”

WKBT, a local CBS station, also reported that multiple signs were vandalized.

Van Orden is running against Democrat Deb Baldus in November. The Republican currently shows a strong lead in a recent internal poll, 47 percent to 38 percent.

Van Orden also ran and narrowly lost in 2020 when he was the Republican nominee.

Kind announced last year that he would retire. Breitbart News at the time had extensively reported on the seedy massage parlor Kind kept as a tenant known as “Asian Sunny Massage” and previously named “Impression Spa.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.