Democrats Block Plan Requiring Biden to Keep Title 42 at Southern Border

Senate Democrats blocked a measure to include in their “Inflation Reduction Act” which required President Joe Biden to preserve the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 authority at the United States-Mexico border.

In April, CDC officials announced that the Biden administration would end Title 42 authority at the southern border by May 23. The authority, first imposed by former President Trump in March 2020, allows Border Patrol agents to quickly return illegal aliens to Mexico.

The following month, Trump-appointed Judge Robert R. Summerhays ordered Biden to keep Title 42 in place while the issue makes its way through the federal courts. The Biden administration, though, has continued pushing to end Title 42.

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) offered an amendment to the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act — passed on Sunday — that would have required Biden to keep Title 42 in place to help reduce record-breaking illegal immigration levels.

Despite Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Jon Tester (D-MT), Gary Peters (D-MI), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and Chris Coons (D-DE) all previously claiming they opposed ending Title 42, they voted with all other Senate Democrats to block the amendment.

For months, the Biden administration had prematurely started winding down Title 42.

Without Title 42, Biden officials admit that up to half a million border crossers and illegal aliens — the equivalent of the resident population of Atlanta, Georgia — could arrive at the border every month.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told Breitbart News that he would expect 30,000 border crossers and illegal aliens every day at the border without Title 42. In April, Breitbart News exclusively reported that up to 6,000 foreign nationals in Tijuana, Mexico, were waiting to rush the border when Title 42 ends.

The Biden administration’s plan for ending Title 42, which Breitbart News reported and published, details “broadscale release mechanisms” that transform the border into a mere checkpoint for foreign nationals arriving every day.

