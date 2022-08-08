Donald Trump Jr., the eldest child of former President Donald Trump, reacted to the FBI raid at the former president’s Florida home, Mar-A-Lago, saying that the Democrats are “openly targeting their political enemies.”

“[President Joe] Biden’s out of control DOJ is ripping this country apart with how they’re openly targeting their political enemies,” Trump stated on social media.

He added that a raid on political opponents “is what you see happen in 3rd World Banana Republics!!!”

The former president, who was the first to confirm the raid, released a lengthy statement, part of which stated, “These are dark times for our Nation,” as his home “is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.” He added, “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

Politico reported on the raid:

Two sources familiar with the search said it was related to allegations that Trump allies improperly removed boxes of presidential records from the White House after leaving office — including some that may have included classified information. One of those sources said the raid took “hours.”

However, CNN noted that the National Archives, which collects and sorts presidential material, has already stated that “at least 15 boxes of White House records were recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort – including some that were classified.”

But, in an interview with Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong, Kash Patel, a former top Trump administration official, said the claims that “classified materials were found at Mar-a-Lago are misleading” since the “documents were actually already declassified by then-President Donald Trump, but the classification markings had not been updated.”

