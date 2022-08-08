Arizona Republican Blake Masters Hammers ‘Rubber Stamp’ Sen. Mark Kelly for Voting for $700 Billion ‘Inflation Reduction’ Bill

PRESCOTT VALLEY, ARIZONA - JULY 22: Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters speaks at a 'Save America' rally by former President Donald Trump in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arizona's primary election will take place August 2. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Jacob Bliss

Trump-backed Republican Blake Masters, running for the U.S. Senate in Arizona, hammered Grand Canyon State Sen. Mark Kelly on being a “rubber stamp” for the Democrats’ radical agenda and voting for the $700 billion “Inflation Reduction Bill” this past weekend.

Masters, in a video over the weekend, said “no one” has to ask which way Kelly is going to vote on bills in the Senate because he’s another rubber stamp for the radical left’s agenda.

“No one asks that question. You don’t need to. You always know which way Mark Kelly is going to vote. Whatever the party line is, he toes it. So, he’s going to own this horrible vote,” Masters said.

On Sunday, the Senate passed the $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act, a scaled-down version of the Build Back Better Act, on a party-line vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie, 51 to 50. The bill was created after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) struck a deal.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) (L) talks with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) before the ceremony where U.S. President Joe Biden signed the “Consolidated Appropriations Act" in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. Averting a looming government shutdown, the $1.5 trillion budget -- which includes $14 billion in humanitarian, military and economic assistance to Ukraine -- will fund the federal government through September 2022. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) (L) talks with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) before the ceremony where U.S. President Joe Biden signed the “Consolidated Appropriations Act” in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 15, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“The Inflation Reduction Act focuses on reducing the deficit and curbing inflation, extending enhanced Obamacare subsidies, spending more than $300 billion on climate change programs, and allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of drugs,” Breitbart News’s Sean Moran wrote.

The Trump-backed Republican looking to unseat Kelly also stated that the incumbent is “lying when he says he’s a moderate” and that “he’s lying when he says he’s an independent” because his voting record shows otherwise.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., right, accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., left, speaks at a news conference following a Democratic policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) speaks at a news conference following a Democratic policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, February 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In fact, Masters implied that the Democrats would have to lie about Kelly’s record and lie about Masters in order to get Kelly reelected.

“That’s all they’ve got,” he insisted. “Come November, you’ll see, Arizona doesn’t want a rubber stamp leftist. … They want someone who can think for themselves and help get this country back on track.”

Watch:

Masters also mentioned that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona’s other United States senator, is also “pretty left-wing” even though she might not “seem like it, but she always votes with the [Democrats] more than 90 percent of the time.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.