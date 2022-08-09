A defiant President Donald Trump released a new political video early Tuesday morning after the FBI raided his home at Mar-a-Lago.

The video (watch above) begins with rolling thunder as the former president lists the failures of President Joe Biden leading a “nation in decline.”

“We are a nation that in many ways has become a joke,” Trump says.

The video features Trump delivering a speech about his vision for the future, where “hard-working patriots” rebuild the country.

“We will not bend, we will not break, we will not yield, ever, ever, ever,” Trump promises in the video.

He then continues, vowing to stand against the “tyrants” and bring greatness back to the United States.

The ad concludes with words on-screen reading “…the best is yet to come” but stops short of announcing a Trump run for president in 2024.