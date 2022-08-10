Polling released from the American Action Network, a nonprofit with close ties to House GOP leadership, showed that some provisions in the Democrats’ new spending bill would hurt vulnerable House Democrats.

The Democrats and districts polled were Rep. Elissa Slotkin in Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District, Henry Cuellar in Texas’s Twenty-eighth Congressional District, and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York’s Seventeenth Congressional District.

The poll found that some of the key provisions in the Democrats’ reconciliation spending bill, which passed the Senate over the weekend and will be voted on by the House this week, are widely disliked and would make over 50 percent of respondents less likely to vote for a candidate that supported them.

The respondents were told the bill would raise taxes on American businesses in a recession, meaning businesses would “have to cut jobs or even force closures in some cases, hurting our economy and American workers,” the respondents were significantly less likely to vote for the Democrat. 55 percent were less likely, and 43 percent were much less likely to vote for Slotkin

57 percent were less likely, and 41 percent were much less likely to vote for Maloney

54 percent were less likely, and 44 percent were much less likely to vote for Cuellar The respondents were also told about the bill, including a “$7,500 tax break for wealthy families to buy luxury electric cars and other liberal environmental policies.” The respondents were significantly less likely to vote for the Democrats.

61 percent were less likely, and 52 percent were much less likely to vote for Slotkin

55 percent were less likely, and 44 percent were much less likely to vote for Maloney

60 percent were less likely, and 47 percent were much less likely to vote for Cuellar The respondents were also told that the bill would double the size of the IRS by hiring 80,000 more agents without a provision for higher new border patrol agents.

55 percent were less likely, and 46 percent were much less likely to vote for Slotkin

50 percent were less likely, and 50 percent were much less likely to vote for Maloney

50 percent were less likely, and 39 percent were much less likely to vote for Cuellar

The Cygnal conducted the poll in New York’s Seventeenth Congressional District from July 31 to August 2 and in Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District from August 1 to 4. Public Opinion Strategies conducted the poll in Texas’s Twenty-eighth Congressional District from August 1 to 4.

Each poll was conducted with 400 likely voters, with a margin of error of ±4.9 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.