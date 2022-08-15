Progressive New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D) on Sunday became the latest Democrat to dodge the question about whether President Joe Biden should seek the White House in 2024.

“I want us to keep winning as Democrats right now in the House. I mean, we’re talking a year or two away. I’m not thinking a year or two away,” Bowman quipped when asked by CNN State of the Union guest host Brianna Keilar about a potential bid by Biden for the White House.

Keilar replied to Bowman, saying that he could, “walk and chew gum at the same time and tell us if you think that he should run again or not.”

"If the president is running, I will support him."@JamaalBowmanNY speaks about some Democrats' hesitation about supporting President Biden for reelection. GOP strategist @ScottJenningsKY and CNN commentator @secupp also share what they think Democrats should be saying. @CNNSotu pic.twitter.com/xqMcCCuZD2 — CNN (@CNN) August 14, 2022

“Here’s the most important thing for us to focus on right now. We have to keep the House, which I think we have a chance to do,” the New York Democrat responded. “We have to win multiple seats in the Senate, which I know we have a chance to do, and once we do that, we show our strength as a party, which will make him stronger and will help us as we enter 2024.”

Bowman’s dodge comes after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) would not directly address whether he believes the president should run again.

“I’m not focusing on that,” Schumer replied when probed about the matter by SiriusXM show host Joe Madison.

“If we get a couple more seats in the Senate — right now, if the election were held today, we would pick up a few seats,” the New York Democrat then said of the upcoming midterm elections. “We’re doing great.”

Schumer previously pledged to support Biden if he seeks another term for the highest office in the land.