Conservatives Across the Country React to Liz Cheney’s Primary Defeat

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at a primary Election Day gathering in Jackson, Wyo. Cheney lost to challenger Harriet Hageman in the primary. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Jacob Bliss
Washington, DC

Conservatives across the country rejoice over “RINO” Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) primary defeat.

Decision Desk HQ called the race for Harriet Hageman, Liz Cheney’s Trump-backed challenger, at 9:27 p.m. Eastern — less than 30 minutes after the polls closed in the Cowboy State.

