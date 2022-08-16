Conservatives across the country rejoice over “RINO” Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) primary defeat.

Decision Desk HQ called the race for Harriet Hageman, Liz Cheney’s Trump-backed challenger, at 9:27 p.m. Eastern — less than 30 minutes after the polls closed in the Cowboy State.

Tonight, the people of the great state of Wyoming told Liz Cheney: You’re Fired! Congratulations @HagemanforWY. I look forward to working with you in Congress 🇺🇸 — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) August 17, 2022

Donald Trump has now ended the Cheney, Bush, and Clinton political dynasties. — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) August 17, 2022

Eliminate all Neocons — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) August 17, 2022

The polls closed – and 27 mins later the race is called and Liz Cheney is easily defeated. https://t.co/P5hZilSS7w — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 17, 2022

So does Liz Cheney announce her MSNBC contributor contract tonight or tomorrow morning? — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 17, 2022

Tonight was not just a defeat for Liz Cheney, but a massive rejection of the sham "Jan 6" witch hunt Committee and the authoritarian politics of the DC establishment. Congrats to my friend Harriet Hageman, President Trump & the MAGA movement! pic.twitter.com/f0hBeUHWjE — Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) August 17, 2022

🚨🚨🚨 Congratulations to @HagemanforWY on her MASSIVE primary victory to restore the PEOPLE of Wyoming’s voice. I was proud to join President Trump and Leader Kevin McCarthy in endorsing Harriet! Full statement👇 pic.twitter.com/nahiFEpLrS — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 17, 2022

CHENEY DOWN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 17, 2022

I’m so excited to hear Liz Cheney’s concession speech said everyone at the Washington Post — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 17, 2022

That bitch is finally gone is what it means https://t.co/2pujPMhf25 — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) August 17, 2022

Cheney is a loser. She was rejected and it’s because she sucks. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 17, 2022

…someone who will stand up to the radical left and work on the issues they care about: bringing down costs, ending the war on American energy, rejecting the reckless Biden agenda and taking the gavel back from Nancy Pelosi in November. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 17, 2022

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.