Conservatives across the country rejoice over “RINO” Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) primary defeat.
Decision Desk HQ called the race for Harriet Hageman, Liz Cheney’s Trump-backed challenger, at 9:27 p.m. Eastern — less than 30 minutes after the polls closed in the Cowboy State.
Bye bye, @Liz_Cheney. pic.twitter.com/YTreJcZpyw
— Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) August 17, 2022
Tonight, the people of the great state of Wyoming told Liz Cheney: You’re Fired!
Congratulations @HagemanforWY. I look forward to working with you in Congress 🇺🇸
— Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) August 17, 2022
Donald Trump has now ended the Cheney, Bush, and Clinton political dynasties.
— Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) August 17, 2022
Eliminate all Neocons
— Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) August 17, 2022
Yikes! https://t.co/8iHmlIhLJe
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 17, 2022
Goodbye @Liz_Cheney. Loser. pic.twitter.com/pnBdd9jwl9
— Alex Bruesewitz 🍊 (@alexbruesewitz) August 17, 2022
The polls closed – and 27 mins later the race is called and Liz Cheney is easily defeated. https://t.co/P5hZilSS7w
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 17, 2022
So does Liz Cheney announce her MSNBC contributor contract tonight or tomorrow morning?
— Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 17, 2022
It’s OFFICIAL.
Bye-bye @Liz_Cheney!
— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 17, 2022
Tonight was not just a defeat for Liz Cheney, but a massive rejection of the sham "Jan 6" witch hunt Committee and the authoritarian politics of the DC establishment. Congrats to my friend Harriet Hageman, President Trump & the MAGA movement! pic.twitter.com/f0hBeUHWjE
— Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) August 17, 2022
🚨🚨🚨
Congratulations to @HagemanforWY on her MASSIVE primary victory to restore the PEOPLE of Wyoming’s voice.
I was proud to join President Trump and Leader Kevin McCarthy in endorsing Harriet!
Full statement👇 pic.twitter.com/nahiFEpLrS
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 17, 2022
CHENEY DOWN
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 17, 2022
I’m so excited to hear Liz Cheney’s concession speech said everyone at the Washington Post
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 17, 2022
That bitch is finally gone is what it means https://t.co/2pujPMhf25
— Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) August 17, 2022
Cheney is a loser. She was rejected and it’s because she sucks.
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 17, 2022
…someone who will stand up to the radical left and work on the issues they care about: bringing down costs, ending the war on American energy, rejecting the reckless Biden agenda and taking the gavel back from Nancy Pelosi in November.
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 17, 2022
