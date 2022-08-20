Illinois state House Rep. Dan Brady, the Republican Secretary of State nominee, told a reporter that he does not remember if he voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020.

“I don’t know that I voted for President Trump in 2020,” Brady said to a reporter when asked if he voted for Trump in 2020.

“I’m thinking right now that I probably did in 2020,” Brady responded when the reporter questioned why Brady did not know who he voted for in the last presidential election.

“Yes,” Brady conceded when the reporter stated again that he did not remember who he voted for for president in 2020. “I would have voted for President Trump, probably in the general election.”

In 2020 the state also had Rocky De La Fuente on the ballot for the Republican presidential primary, challenging Trump’s reelection campaign. Even though Trump won the state in the primary, De La Fuente garnered four percent of the vote.

Watch:

Republican running for Secretary of State in Illinois: “I don’t know who I voted for.” pic.twitter.com/RxmIsRYWqO — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 19, 2022

The transcript of the exchange:

Reporter: Did you vote for President Trump in 2020? Brady: Did I vote for President Trump in 2020? I don’t know that I voted for President Trump in 2020. Reporter: You don’t know? Brady: I’m thinking right now that I probably did in 2020. Reporter: So you don’t remember who you voted for President? Brady: General election, I would have voted for President Trump, probably in the general election, yes.

Brady is running to be Illinois Secretary of State in the general election against Democrat Alexi Giannoulias, who served as the Illinois state Treasurer from 2007 to 2011.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.