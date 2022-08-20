Parkland father Fred Guttenberg, an outspoken gun control proponent, claims Madison County, North Carolina’s, plan to have AR-15s for classroom defense is “absolute insanity.”
Guttenberg lost his daughter, 14-year-old Jaime, in the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school attack, in which the attacker faced zero armed resistance.
There have been other high-profile school shootings since Parkland in which the attackers have also had time to carry out their heinous deeds without armed resistance. On August 6, 2022, Breitbart News reported that North Carolina’s Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood announced he was taking steps to be sure his school officers were ready, and one of those steps meant being sure there was an AR-15 in every county school for classroom defense.
USA Today quoted Harwood saying, “Hopefully we’ll never need it, but I want my guys to be as prepared as prepared can be.”
The UK’s Guardian pointed out that Guttenberg is against Madison County’s addition of the AR-15s for classroom defense.
Guttenberg said, “I think it is absolute insanity. This won’t save a single child, or stop a single unknown and potential future act of violence.”
“However, it will immediately help to sell more guns and make this sheriff more popular with the gun lobby that he is hoping to be a champion with,” he added.
On December 13, 2018, less than a year after the Parkland attack, Breitbart News reported that the commission investigating the attack voted 13-1 to recommend arming teachers as a means of keeping students safe.
The commission was led by Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who opposed arming teachers at the start of the investigation but changed his mind afterward due to things he learned during the investigation.
