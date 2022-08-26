Man Arrested on a Boat Ramp after 4 People Shot at KY Homeless Shelter

A man was arrested at a boat ramp in Henderson, Kentucky, Thursday night after four people were shot about 7:40 p.m. at Harbor House Christian Center, a homeless shelter.
CBS News reported that two of the shooting victims died from the their wounds and two were hospitalized in stable condition.
The 37-year-old shooting suspect was arrested on a boat ramp approximately two hours after the incident.
***UPDATE***Kenneth Gibbs has been located and taken into custody.The Henderson Police Department has responded to…
Posted by Henderson Police Department on Thursday, August 25, 2022
The Courier-Journal noted the the suspect “was reportedly a resident of the shelter,” and he was still armed when arrested.
Harbor House resident Brian McClain said a church service had just ended and the suspect had gone back to the shelter dormitory prior to shots being fired.
McClain believes the suspect came into the shelter dormitory and turned on lights to look about the room before going to another area, where he opened fire.
