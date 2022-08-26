Man Arrested on a Boat Ramp after 4 People Shot at KY Homeless Shelter

A man was arrested at a boat ramp in Henderson, Kentucky, Thursday night after four people were shot about 7:40 p.m. at Harbor House Christian Center, a homeless shelter.

CBS News reported that two of the shooting victims died from the their wounds and two were hospitalized in stable condition.

The 37-year-old shooting suspect was arrested on a boat ramp approximately two hours after the incident.

***UPDATE***Kenneth Gibbs has been located and taken into custody.The Henderson Police Department has responded to… Posted by Henderson Police Department on Thursday, August 25, 2022