Watch: Kevin McCarthy Delivers Speech Rebuking Joe Biden’s ‘Assault on the Soul of America’ Speech

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will deliver a prebuttal speech rebuking President Joe Biden’s planned speech to heal the “soul of the nation” as he continues to cast supporters of President Donald Trump as “semi-fascist.”

The Democrat president plans to deliver a “soul of the nation” speech on Thursday at 8:00 PM Eastern near Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Before Biden plans to deliver his speech, McCarthy will tear into Biden’s “assault on the soul of America” in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden’s hometown, and a swing district in the Keystone State.

During the speech, McCarthy will talk about what he has heard from the American people’s concerns about rising crime, historic levels of inflation, and other hardships Americans continue to reel from under the Biden administration.

A press release for the event said that working to address these crises, Biden “reportedly plans to continue to disparage hard-working Americans and offer no plan to turn our country around from the disaster Democrats have created.”

During his time as the House Republican Leader under the Biden administration, McCarthy frequently attacked the excesses of Democrat-one-party, and said that if Republicans take back the House, they will rein in the Biden administration.

Ahead of the House vote on the $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act, McCarthy laid out how Biden and congressional majorities have only hurt the average American family:

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of McCarthy’s speech.