The Milwaukee Police Association endorsed on Friday Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.

Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner said in a statement:

After speaking with Tim Michels, it’s clear he shares our same vision for a safer Milwaukee. During these increasingly trying times, the over 1,400 men and women of the Milwaukee Police Association appreciate leaders like Michels who are willing to stand and be an advocate for law enforcement professionals.

Michel’s campaign team said that under Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) leadership, Milwaukee broke the record in 2020 for homicides for the second year in a row.

The Milwaukee Police Association endorsed Michels after the Kenosha Professional Police Association endorsed him for governor.

Michels said he hopes to ensure that law enforcement has the support necessary to keep Wisconsin’s communities free of crime.

He explained:

Every day, our brave men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line to protect Wisconsin families. I’m proud to have earned the Milwaukee Police Association’s support, and as governor, I look forward to working hand-in-hand with them to make sure our officers have the resources they need to keep our communities safe.

Michels, if elected as the next governor of Wisconsin, has promised to prioritize public safety, hire more police officers, and reduce state aid for those who try to defund law enforcement.

Michels also slammed Evers for enabling cities to defund law enforcement.

He said, “Tony Evers enabled cities to defund the police. When I’m governor, I’ll make sure our law enforcement officers have the resources they need to keep our communities safe. They’ve got my back, and I’ve got theirs.”

The Wisconsin GOP said that Evers “refused law enforcement’s requests during the Kenosha riots and vilified law enforcement time and time again.@michelsforgov backs our brave men and women in blue and all first responders and will give them the tools and support they need to keep our communities safe.”

