Democrat Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) leads her Republican opponent Tiffany Smiley by under three points in deep blue Washington state.

According to new polling from Trafalgar Group, Murray, who has been serving since 1993, only leads Smiley by 2.9 points.

There were also nearly eleven percent more Democrats (44.2 percent) responding to the poll than Republicans (33.4 percent), with 22.4 percent unaffiliated.

Women also responded at a higher rate than men in this poll, 53.1 percent to 46.9 percent — showing a 6.2 percent difference.

The poll comes as somewhat of a surprise given Washington’s history of being a very far-left state

The poll was conducted between August 30 and September 1, 2022, among 1,087 likely general election voters and has a margin of error of 2.9 percent.

Murray has handily won most of her elections, with the closest call coming in 2010 when she beat her challenger by just under five points.

She won her 2016 election in a landslide with about an 18-point spread.

Smiley, who is a nurse, is a newcomer to politics looking to unseat the longtime incumbent in a race the Cook Political Report rates as a “Solid D” seat.

