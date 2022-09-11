Far-left Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) included the 9/11 hijackers among “those who lost their lives” on that fateful day 21 years ago.

Though 2,977 people were killed in the attacks on September 11, 2001, Jayapal added an extra 19 to her commemorative death toll in a tribute on her Instagram and Twitter, bringing the number up to 2,996. Jayapal deleted the tweet and edited her Instagram after the immediate backlash.

“Today, we remember the 2,996 people who were killed on 9/11 and all those who lost their lives while serving our country in the forever wars that followed,” she initially tweeted.

People on Twitter noted that Jayapal made the same “mistake” when commemorating the 9/11 death toll one year ago.

This is NOT a mistake—Pramila Jayapal, leading @HouseDemocrats, regularly mourns the 19 radical Islamic terrorists who declared war on civilization https://t.co/EQyh6rtdTb — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 12, 2022

For two years in a row, Jayapal has included the 19 terrorists in her list of 9/11 victims Two years in a row = this wasn’t an error. It was intentional. pic.twitter.com/47ecXX3PFi — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 12, 2022

2,977 people died on 9/11. Rep. Jayapal wants to make sure you understand that she's remembering the 19 hijackers who murdered the other 2,977 people all together as one. She just wanted to make sure you knew. https://t.co/MTe0wiJdu0 — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) September 12, 2022

In her now-edited Instagram post, Jayapal simply remembered “every life lost” on 9/11 while lamenting the “climate of hate that our Arab, Muslim, Sikh, and other immigrant communities have had to endure.”

“Today we remember every life lost on that tragic day 21 years ago and all those who lost their lives while serving our country in the forever wars that followed,” she wrote. “At the same time, we must acknowledge the climate of hate that our Arab, Muslim, Sikh, and other immigrant communities have had to endure.”

“Let’s recommit ourselves to choosing love over hate and unity over division,” she added.

In another tweet, Jayapal called for Americans to also remember the “hate, discrimination, and erosion of civil liberties they had to endure.”

“9/11 is when my path into activism and organizing truly began. So much changed that day, and so much has happened in the intervening two decades but our work still continues,” she tweeted.

“Today we must remember the communities right here at home that suffered so much — not only through the terrorist attacks that affected every American’s psyche, but also the hate, discrimination, and erosion of civil liberties they had to endure.”

