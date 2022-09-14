Report: Ted Budd Agrees to Debate Cheri Beasley Ahead of North Carolina U.S. Senate Race

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Ted Budd, of North Carolina, smiles as he takes the stage before former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
AP Photo/Chris Seward
Katherine Hamilton

Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) has agreed to debate Cheri Beasley in the race to fill retiring Sen. Richard Burr’s (R-NC) seat, according to local news reports.

Budd and former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Beasley (D) will participate in a televised Oct. 7 debate in Raleigh with Spectrum News 1, the Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday. The station’s Tim Boyum will moderate the debate, and the debate will be available across the state on channel 1 for Spectrum subscribers.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, center, laughs with husband Curtis Owens, right, while son Matthew Owens, watches, before she speaks with reporters at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Beasley filed her candidacy papers with the board at the fairgrounds after filing resumed statewide following a 2 1/2-month delay while redistricting litigation was heard (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson).

Beasley’s campaign manager Travis Brimm told the publication she is “prepared and ready to meet Congressman Budd on his preferred debate stage — because she believes that every North Carolinian deserves to see the clear choice before them this Fall.”

Budd’s senior adviser Jonathan Felts said the campaign looks “forward to Cheri Beasley explaining why she keeps embracing Joe Biden’s reckless spending policies that are driving up inflation and crushing family budgets across NC.”

The Oct. 7 debate is the “first debate both major Senate candidates have agreed to participate in,” according to Spectrum News 1.

Budd and Beasley have been running a close race, although the most recent polling shows Budd ahead of Beasley by three points with fewer than 60 days out from the election.

