A San Antonio, Texas, father opened fire on a peeping Tom he caught standing outside his daughter’s bedroom window Wednesday night.

WFAA reports the daughter noticed someone was looking through her bedroom window and she went and told her father.

The father then went outside and found the suspect near the window and said the suspect “lunged” at him with a knife. The father responded by firing numerus shots.

The suspect then fled the scene.

News 4 San Antonio notes it is not clear whether the suspect was hit by any of the gunfire.

KENS5 points out the father is not expected to face any charges in the incident.

The suspect is described as a bearded man in his 30s.

