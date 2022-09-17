Former President Donald Trump is holding a Save America Rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday in support of Ohio’s Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump to Hold a Rally in Ohio pic.twitter.com/Jgg4oqfFf1 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 6, 2022

Vance is also scheduled to speak before Trump takes the stage.

Other guest speakers at Saturday’s rally include:

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)

Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH)

Max Miller, the Republican nominee for Ohio’s 7th congressional district

Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, the Republican nominee for Ohio’s 13th congressional district.

J.R. Majewski, the Republican nominee for Ohio’s 9th congressional district.

This is Trump’s first rally since every state’s primary races have wrapped up before the midterm elections.

The midterm elections are slated for November 8.