The former campaign manager for Iowa’s Democrat U.S. Senate nominee, Mike Franken, alleged in a police report that he has made “several” unwanted advances toward women, including her.

A police report showed the alleged assailant’s name blacked out. However, the Iowa Field Report, which first reported on this, indicated that “context clues,” including staffers’ names and positions, revealed that the alleged assailant is Franken, who is running against longtime Hawkeye State lawmaker, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

The police report type was labeled “Assault – Simple.”

The report indicated that the alleged incident also happened near an Ace Hardware parking lot after Franken and Kimberley Strope-Boggus had drinks at a bar in Des Moines on March 18.

Hawkeye State Senate Democrat nominee’s former campaign manager said that Franken “grabbed the collar of the vest she was wearing and kissed her on her mouth” before she could “pull away.” After the alleged assault, Strope-Boggus indicated that the two kept in contact but never spoke about the incident.

The Iowa Field Report indicated that the publication corroborated the police report after reviewing several social media posts on Twitter from Strope-Boggus’ wife, Becky, which appear to now be deleted. Strope-Boggus’ wife, in her social media posts regarding the incident, allegedly called out Franken by name. Strope-Boggus indicated in the report that Franken’s lawyers allegedly contacted her lawyers and attempted to silence her. The police report said:

Kimberly stated after this phone call Becky made a post on Twitter with negative comments about politicians. Kimberley stated in the post Becky called [Franken] by name and commented that he had fired Kimberly and then called Becky to ask for money. Kimberly stated approximately two and a half hours later [Franken] called her and asked her to have Becky remove the post. Kimberly stated she told [Franken] and not to call her again, and that is the last conversation she had with [Franken]. Kimberly stated after this incident she told Becky about [Franken] kissing her when leaving the bar. She stated that Becky was upset and suggested that she report the incident to Police. Kimberly stated that on the 04/11, the day prior to our conversation, [Franken’s] team contacted her lawyer. Kimberly stated that she had re-posted Becky’s comments about [Franken] and his team advised her lawyer that that was a violation of the nondisclosure that she sign when she was terminated Kimberly stated that she did remove the post after that. [Emphasis added].

In the report, Strope-Boggus described Franken as “old school” and having “1950s interactions with women,” which was “something that he has done to several other women.” Franken is 64 years old, married, and has two kids.

The bottom of the police report indicated that the “case will be closed as unfounded,” and no further action would be taken.

The Iowa Field Report contacted Strope-Boggus, who had “no comment,” and Franken’s campaign, which did not reply to a request for comment.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.