PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, the would-be Speaker of the House should the GOP retake the majority as most expect in November’s midterm elections, exclusively previewed the GOP’s forthcoming “Commitment to America” for Breitbart News here in Western Pennsylvania on Thursday evening ahead of the launch on Friday morning.

“We’re going to roll it tomorrow on Friday in Washington—Washington County, not Washington, DC, where the real Americans are,” McCarthy said. “What it is is it is a plan to put America back on the right track. It is a Commitment to America where for the last year and a half all the Republican members have been in different task forces going out and working on solutions to the problems.”

Approximately 30 House Republicans will gather just outside Pittsburgh at a metal sheet working plant to unveil the long-awaited agenda that represents one of the biggest endeavors Republicans have undertaken ahead of an election perhaps since former Speaker Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America in 1994.

“We really break it down into four pillars: An economy that’s strong, a nation that is safe, a future that is built on freedom, and a government that is accountable,” McCarthy told Breitbart News. “Under each pillar, we lay out what we will do. Under an economy that’s strong, we’re going to stop this runaway spending and curb that inflation. We’re going to make [the country] energy independent and lower the price of gas. We’re going to bring back the supply chain from China into America. Under a nation that’s safe, the first thing we’re going to do is secure our border and end this catch-and-release and stop this fentanyl that’s coming across. We’re going to be able to have 200,000 more police officers and the other thing we’re going to be able to do is these prosecutors and DAs that have not been enforcing the law we are going to shine light onto that and bringing out a transparency chart so everyone knows where we’re at. Of course, we’re going to defend our national security.”

Under those other two pillars, McCarthy explained the agenda even further.

“Then we’re going to look at a future built on freedom.,” McCarthy said. “We’re going to pass a Parents’ Bill of Rights. Parents ought to have a say in their kids’ education. We’re going to supply the ability to have parental choice. We’re going to get tax credits in so kids have scholarships so a million kids can go to new and different schools. You have healthcare in there—and Big Tech, and hold them accountable and ensure fairness. It’s all the things we talked about from the very beginning and all the different things we’re going to be going after from ESG to Section 230. Then, we’re going to be talking about a government that’s accountable. The first thing we’re going to do is defend our rights from the Second Amendment to freedom of speech. Then we go in and what we’ve really been working on already is these agencies that we have more than 500 preservation letters. Why don’t we know where the origins of COVID started? Why don’t we know what happened in Afghanistan when the president listened to the military? What about an Attorney General who went after parents and called them terrorists simply because they went to school board meetings? This is where we’re going to hold the agencies all accountable. The very last one is making sure Congress works. On the very first day we’re going to remove proxy voting and then for election law we have a whole election law bill for voter ID and cleaning up the rolls.”

Members expected to attend the rollout of the Commitment to America agenda are a fairly wide-ranging cross-balance of the House GOP conference. Of course, McCarthy and his top two lieutenants, House GOP whip Steve Scalise and Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik will be here, but so will a wide spectrum of House GOP rank-and-file from all sides of the party.

The full list of members includes Reps. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), Kat Cammack (R-FL), Byron Donalds (R-FL), Tom Emmer (R-MN), Carlos Jimenez (R-FL), Tony Gonzales (R-TX), Garret Graves (R-LA), Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Jim Jordan (R-OH), David Joyce (R-OH), John Katko (R-NY), Mike Kelly (R-PA), Julia Letlow (R-LA), Lisa McClain (R-MI), Mike McCaul (R-TX), Patrick McHenry (R-NC), Dan Meuser (R-PA), Carol Miller (R-WV), Marianette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Burgess Owens (R-UT), Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), Adrian Smith (R-NE), Lloyd Smucker (R-PA), Bryan Steil (R-WI), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), and Brad Wenstrup (R-OH).

After the rollout, McCarthy said, Republicans intend to take the message directly to the voters and use the Commitment to America as a core campaign tool.

“I’ve just gotten back from 26 states in the last 43 days,” McCarthy told Breitbart News. “We’re going to keep traveling. We’re here in Pittsburgh, Washington County, because we fundamentally believe we need to get out to talk to the American people; you listen to them, then you lead. We’re seeing an opportunity here that we haven’t seen in the past. What we do is we roll out the Commitment to America and then each week we have different themes for the elements of it. We want people to participate. We’re going to have certain days where we have national commitment days where we encourage people to go talk about the crime. Let’s go talk about the border. Let’s talk about how we make a stronger economy. Let’s talk about how we bring that supply chain back and what would it mean in this economy.”

More from McCarthy’s exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the rollout of the Commitment to America is forthcoming.