Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the Republican candidate for Missouri’s Senate seat, hit back at a Democrat for labeling him a “fascist” for his defense of former President Donald Trump’s con­sti­tu­tion­al rights following the Biden administration Department of Justice’s (DOJ) unprece­dent­ed raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Friday, the state attorney general called out Democrats for their increasingly “radical” conduct.

“The arguments in the brief speak for themselves, but this attack demonstrates how radical the Democrats have become when they will call you a ‘fascist’ for simply telling the Department of Justice — which has become overly political under Biden — to keep its investigations impartial,” he said.

On Tuesday, Schmitt signed onto a brief which calls for more transparency during the former president’s ongoing legal dispute with the Department of Justice (DOJ) over content seized during an FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida last month.

Claiming the move indicated Schmitt is prioritizing politics over Missourians, Democratic Missouri State Representative Ian Mackey attacked the attorney general, calling him a “fascist” for his “politically motivated” act.

“Am I surprised that the fascist attorney general that helped fund the insurrection through the Republican Attorneys General Association would be taking Donald Trump’s side on this issue? Of course not,” Mackey said.

Earlier, Schmitt’s spokesperson Chris Nuelle said he was “proud” to join the brief.

Led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office and signed onto by ten other state attorneys general, the amicus brief seeks to ensure the return of privileged and potentially privileged documents taken during the unprecedented raid on a former president’s home.

Subsequent to the FBI raid, Schmitt joined outraged Republicans in calls for retaliation against the FBI, while promising to take a “wrecking ball” to the DOJ if elected to the Senate.

Last month, Schmitt highlighted the poor consequences of Democrat leadership as he blasted St. Louis leaders for blaming the city’s crime issues, in part, on car manufacturers, instead of on Democrat policies.

“St. Louis has a violent crime problem. What’s causing crime in the city? The Mayor’s war against the police? The prosecutor letting criminals run wild?” he asked.

“Evidently city ‘leaders’ think it’s….the cars. Yes — car manufacturers are to blame, not criminals,” he said. “You can’t make this stuff up.”

In July, he called St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones an “unserious person seeking to score political points at every turn while turning a blind eye to the ceaseless murders plaguing the city.”

“Sadly her tenure is synonymous with forced masking, crime, defunding the police & now illegal taxpayer funded abortions,” he added.