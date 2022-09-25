Eleven people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Saturday morning alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred at 1:26 a.m. Saturday, when someone opened fire on two men in a parking lot in the “7100 block of North Clark Street.”

The men, one aged 37 and the other aged 36, were shot and the 37-year-old died. The 36-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

About a half-an-hour later a 30-year-old man was shot numerous time while with a group of people “in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue.” He died at the scene.

At the same time the 30-year-old was fatally shot, a man with a different group of people “in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street” was shot and fatally wounded. His age was not released.

The fourth fatal shooting was discovered at 4:00 a.m. Saturday, when a 30-year-old with a gunshot wound to his chest was found lying in the street “in the 2400 block of West Ogden Avenue.”

The Sun-Times notes that 504 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through September 24,, 2022.

