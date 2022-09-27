Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams ignited anger on social media Tuesday over comments he made knocking a red state like Kansas for having no “brand” compared to New York.

Speaking at a press conference, Adams boasted about New York’s rich brand while characterizing people from Kansas as bland with nothing interesting to offer.

“We have a brand. New York has a brand. When people see it, it means something,” he said. “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.”

The comment prompted laughter among those around Adams as he went on to say that Kansans are just people from Kansas while New Yorkers share something special.

"New York has a brand, and when people see it, it means something," says Democrat NYC Mayor Eric Adams. "Kansas doesn't have a brand. Ha ha ha ha. When you go there, ok, you're from Kansas. But New York has a brand." pic.twitter.com/W04kqt1Guo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2022

People on social media rightly noted that Kansas has a rich history and a vibrant culture while New York has become a crime-infested homeless den where only rich elites enjoy its special brand.

I’m from Kansas and have been to New York many times. I find beauty in both places and with the people from both places. Too bad NYC’s elected leader can’t say the same thing. #brand pic.twitter.com/uXPUv3xGl4 — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) September 27, 2022

Kansas has wheat, aerospace, Dodge City, top tier BBQ, the Eisenhower Presidential Library, picturesque small towns with low crime and cool shit like this. New York has cash free bail for violent repeat offenders https://t.co/FFxFBxIZaJ pic.twitter.com/GesM6ya1QH — The Queen is Dead- Morrissey Outlives the Queen (@Fenway_Nation) September 27, 2022

NYC Mayor Adams just said: "New York has a brand. Kansas doesn't have a brand." Yeah, your "brand" is crime and more crime. Idiot. — Pamela Hensley (@PamelaHensley22) September 27, 2022

I lived in Kansas for a number of years. "Brand" is overrated. Safe streets, good neighborhoods, and politicians more concerned with substance than brand are what make Kansas special. https://t.co/j2nrrcX7td — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 27, 2022

Kansas has KS wheat, Jayhawk basketball, KS beef, and the Wizard of Oz. What’s New York Mayor Adams’ brand? Violence, murder, homelessness, and high taxes? I’ll take Kansas any day. https://t.co/YwAgB3f4f9 — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) September 27, 2022

Kansas feeds the nation — wheat, beef, corn, etc — so keep talking sh*t, NYC, and you'll find out. https://t.co/JKGGNmvmpE — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) September 27, 2022

Mayor Adams brand? Crime, Violence, and crushing taxes. Kansas brand? Nation's breadbasket and aviation capital of the world, all powered by hard-working, decent people who put family, faith, and community first. https://t.co/Noa3scja1j — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) September 27, 2022

Dear @NYCMayor Eric Adams, Do you think it is possible for you to stop saying stupid things every day that help Republicans and hurt Democrats? You don't need to crap on Kansas to pump up NYC. That clip will be played by Republicans for years. You're terrible at this. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 27, 2022

Kansas City BBQ would like a word. And don’t say NYC Pizza in retort because NY style pizza is actually from NJ (Trenton) hence @BigParm4 being jersey pizza. So there’s that Mr. Mayooooor. https://t.co/UFMpigFe3T — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) September 27, 2022

What a stupid, arrogant, condescending thing to say. Democrats shouldn’t say shit like this. Or they should keep saying shit like this if they’re okay with losing whole swaths of voters. And yes, if you’re wondering, I can’t remember the last time I retweeted the @RNCResearch. https://t.co/7ccgP5O1a7 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 27, 2022

The mayor’s statement recalls what comedian Bill Maher said on his HBO show in 2019, suggesting that Republicans in red states are secretly jealous of culturally rich blue states.

“We have a problem in America called spatial geographic inequality which means the most affluent and educated people are clustered in just a few cities,” Maher said. “We have orchestras and theater districts and world-class shopping. We have Chef Wolfgang Puck, they have Chef Boyardee.”

“Maybe that has something to do with why Trump voters are obsessed with ‘owning the libs.’ Because the libs own everything else,” he continued.

Maher then urged Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to start investing in a state like Mississippi to give those voters a better economy and prevent them from voting Republican.

“The blue parts of America are having a big prosperity party while the big sea of red feels like their invitation got lost in the mail — and they still use the mail,” he said. “The fly-over states have become the passed-over states, that’s why red state voters are so pissed off. They don’t hate us, they want to be us.”