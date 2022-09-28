The Los Angeles Lakers Instagram page inexplicably closed the comments for a post announcing the upcoming “Pride Night.”

On October 12, the Lakers will indeed be celebrating “Pride Night” and have offered up a special rainbow-colored jersey to commemorate the event.

“Join us on Oct. 12 for our annual #LakersPrideNight! All fans in attendance will receive our first-ever Lakers Pride Jersey,” the Lakers announced on Instagram. “Live your Truth. Be the Future.”

Exactly what LGBTQ Pride has to do with basketball or why the Lakers feel it necessary to celebrate “Pride” well after the month in which such “Pride” is celebrated, the post did not say. In fact, the post had little to say at all since comments were closed off.

Over on Twitter, however, the Lakers’ social media team must have forgotten to switch the comments off, and fans were more than happy to voice their opinion.

“When is your Christian or catholic night? Or is living that truth taboo?” asked one user.

“We don’t need this shoved down our throats lol. But at least they’re doing it in the preseason not regular season,” said another user.

“Right or wrong It’s not fair to people that don’t want to wear that. I feel the same thing about Black Lives Matter. If you don’t support why have to pretend like you do. Forced acceptance is a problem. I wouldn’t wear it because it’s mandated,” said another.

The upcoming “Pride Night” will be the fourth time the Lakers have celebrated it. In a press release, the team said the night will “celebrate diversity, equity, inclusion and unity by hosting members and supporters from the LGBTQ+ community.”

“The Lakers are proud to announce that each fan in attendance will receive a commemorative Lakers Pride jersey,” it said. “The Pride Night celebration will also treat fans to special in-game entertainment.”