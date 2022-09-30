Greg Abbott Holds Strong Lead Against Beto O’Rourke in Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is maintaining a lead against Democrat challenger Robert Francis (Beto) O’Rourke, a Quinnipiac University poll released this week found.

The survey, taken roughly six weeks from Election Day in November, shows Abbott holding a solid seven-point lead against O’Rourke.

Notably, Abbott holds the edge among independent voters, 53 percent to O’Rourke’s 46 percent.

Further, Abbott has a stronger favorability than his Democrat challenger, as 50 percent have a favorable opinion of him compared to 47 percent who do not. O’Rourke is underwater, as 50 percent have an unfavorable view of the Democrat, compared to 44 percent who have a favorable view.

Abbott always enjoys a positive overall approval rating, as 51 percent approve of the way he is currently handling his job as governor. Independents are virtually split, as 48 percent approve of his job as governor and 49 percent disapprove.

“The race for the top job in Austin leans toward Abbott, who has very strong support from white Texans, particularly white men, while O’Rourke has overwhelming appeal among Black voters and strong support among young voters,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

The survey, taken September 22-26, 2022, among 1,327 likely Texas voters, has a +/- 2.7 margin of error.

The survey comes ahead of Friday’s debate between the governor, who has made waves after busing illegal immigrants out of his state to blue jurisdictions, and O’Rourke, who has continued to focus on abortion and gun control. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will host the debate.

“Tonight. 7 PM. Texas Gubernatorial Debate,” Abbott said Friday, previewing the event.

“I’m running for re-election to protect Texas jobs, support our law enforcement officers, secure the border, & expand energy production!” he added: