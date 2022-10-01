Kristina Karamo, the Republican nominee for secretary of state in Michigan, joined former President Donald Trump on stage during a Save America rally in Michigan on Saturday and spoke about how the MAGA movement “will unite Americans across all different demographics.”

“She is strong on Crime, including the massive Crime of Election Fraud. Kristina will fight for you like no other, and of equal importance, she will fight for justice,” Trump said in his endorsement of Karamo.

In the 2020 election, Karamo was one of several Republican poll challengers in Detroit, Michigan, who claimed to see “a lot of irregular things” during the state’s election process.

Karamo highlighted President Joe Biden’s administration’s lawsuit against Arizona over the state’s requirement to provide proof of citizenship before voting in elections.

“So right now the Biden administration is suing the state of Arizona to prevent them from checking citizenship status before registering people to vote. Now why would they want to do that?” Karamo asked.

“And if you point out the obvious, because they want to dump a bunch of illegal registrations to the voter registration database, they’ll call you a conspiracy theorist.”

The Trump-backed candidate then criticized her opponent, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D), for opposing voter ID.

#SaveAmericaRally: @KristinaKaramo: My opponent claim cheats against #voterID because not every 1 is able to get an #ID. The #secretaryofstate is the person in charge to make sure everyone has an ID. It sounds like she’s not doing her job and needs to be removed. #Michigan pic.twitter.com/OqOdf0dy4N — Sn00pster 🎙️ (@sn00pdad) October 2, 2022

“And then my opponent likes to claim that she’s against voter ID. Okay, Michigan, she claimed that she’s against voter ID because a lot of people have a hard time getting an ID,” Karamo said, adding:

I have a million dollar question for you, whose job is that to make sure people have an ID? It’s the job of the Secretary of State to ensure that people have an ID so if there’s lots of people across the state without an ID and sound like she’s failing at her job and needs to be removed from office. Kind of obvious!

She also noted that Benson was one of the architects behind “Zuck bucks.” Karamo said:

These people are waging war on our sovereignty, they’re waging war on our freedom. That’s why they’re pushed pushing proposition two to allow private money in our elections. You know, my opponent was one of the architects behind Zuck bucks, where they pumped millions upon millions of dollars in a battleground state to fund these illegal ballot mule operations.

“And on camera you have multiple individuals signing multiple ballots. Where is our media? This is on camera. This is all on camera,” she continued. “But instead, they want to call you names and demonize you for simply wanting a fair and honest election.”

Karamo added:

As I’ve said, again, this is the biggest threat to our freedom. Our elections are the heartbeat of our freedom, and they’re trying to put a knife at the heart of our liberty by intentionally and consistently corrupting our election system, And demonizing citizens who want to speak truth about it. That’s why I’m determined to be your next Secretary of State.

Karamo also criticized Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) for his comments about the need to “kill and confront” Trump’s Make America Great Again movement.

Karamo said that the MAGA movement “will unite Americans across all different demographics and take back our country.” She went on to say:

And as my buddy Matt here pointed out, What Tim Ryan said about killing the MAGA movement. These people hate our guts, because they’re terrified of this political movement, which will unite Americans across all different demographics and take back our country demand our freedom, protect our children.

“And we will stop these people and there is nothing they can do to stop this MAGA movement, and guess what? We we will have a sweeping and decisive victory in November and take those three psychopaths out of Lansing,” Karamo concluded.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.