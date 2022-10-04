Never Trumper and Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin announced on Tuesday that he had filed a lawsuit against the Club for Growth after the group highlighted many instances in which McMullin said Republicans are racist.
McMullin announced:
BREAKING: We just filed a lawsuit against Club for Growth, the shady special interest group backing Mike Lee. They’re spending millions to smear our campaign—their recent doctored ad was SO deceitful it’s starting to be taken off the air. We can’t let them get away with this. Three news channels are continuing to play this ad DESPITE knowing that it’s been doctored. I’m urging @abc4utah, @KUTV2News, and @fox13 to take this ad down now and do right by Utahns. It’s on them to help stop the spread of false information.
He added, “The special interest groups supporting Mike Lee are outspending us 2-to-1. They’re desperate to keep him in office—they know if we win, there will be one less Senator in Washington to rubber stamp their agenda. Will you help me take them on?”
David McIntosh, the president of Club for Growth Action, fired back at McMullin, saying that McMullin will do anything, including apparently suing a conservative activist group, to hide his statements about Republicans.
Here is the ad that McMullin is suing the Club for Growth over:
One person quipped that a lawyer had “duped” McMullin into filing a lawsuit against the Club for Growth after McMullin still reportedly owes over half a million dollars in vendor dues for his failed 2016 presidential campaign.
That's right, folks. Evan McMullin duped some poor attorney to file a lawsuit against Club for Growth when he still owes his 2016 campaign attorneys half a million, with no apparent plan to pay his debts.
The Club for Growth has highlighted how McMullin owes small business vendors roughly $600,000.
Breitbart News has documented the several instances in which he has disparaged Republicans, Donald Trump, and conservatives as racist or bigots.
