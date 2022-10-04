Never Trumper and Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin announced on Tuesday that he had filed a lawsuit against the Club for Growth after the group highlighted many instances in which McMullin said Republicans are racist.

McMullin announced:

BREAKING: We just filed a lawsuit against Club for Growth, the shady special interest group backing Mike Lee. They’re spending millions to smear our campaign—their recent doctored ad was SO deceitful it’s starting to be taken off the air. We can’t let them get away with this. Three news channels are continuing to play this ad DESPITE knowing that it’s been doctored. I’m urging @abc4utah, @KUTV2News, and @fox13 to take this ad down now and do right by Utahns. It’s on them to help stop the spread of false information.

He added, “The special interest groups supporting Mike Lee are outspending us 2-to-1. They’re desperate to keep him in office—they know if we win, there will be one less Senator in Washington to rubber stamp their agenda. Will you help me take them on?”

David McIntosh, the president of Club for Growth Action, fired back at McMullin, saying that McMullin will do anything, including apparently suing a conservative activist group, to hide his statements about Republicans.

“Evan McMullin will do anything to hide his past statements about Republicans. The fact is he still hasn’t paid his lawyers from his last vanity campaign, so unless his team is working pro-bono, we should expect this stunt to fall apart,” McIntosh said in a statement.