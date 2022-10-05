Exclusive: Crypto Freedom PAC Highlights How Evan McMullin Said Republicans Are ‘Un-American,’ Racists

The Crypto Freedom PAC, which is allied with the conservative Club for Growth, will launch mailers highlighting how Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin said Republicans are “un-American,” bigots, and racists, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

“Evan McMullin is just another Twitter-trolling hyper-partisan political bully trying to divide us,” the Crypto Freedom PAC wrote in one mailer to Utah voters.

CryptoFreedomPAC_Mail1 by Breitbart News on Scribd

In the mailer, it details how McMullin said that the Republicans Party invited “racist parasites” into the party.

McMullin wrote in June 2020, “The GOP is sick. It invited racist parasites into Lincoln’s party years ago and they’ve sucked the values and patriotism from its body. I haven’t been optimistic that it could change, but I hoped and fought anyway. Now, I don’t see how it ever recovers from Trump’s ‘white power.'”

The GOP is sick. It invited racist parasites into Lincoln's party years ago and they've sucked the values and patriotism from its body. I haven't been optimistic that it could change, but I hoped and fought anyway. Now, I don't see how it ever recovers from Trump's "white power." — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) June 28, 2020

McMullin also wrote in June 2020, “The Republican Party has become so darn un-American.”

The Republican Party has become so darn un-American. — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) June 28, 2020

In another mailer, the Crypto Freedom PAC noted McMullin said that the Republican Party was “rotten to the core.”

“There is an element of the Republican base that is racist,” McMullin said during an August 2017 interview.

These mailers serve as the latest of the Club for Growth-allied groups to highlight how McMullin has frequently disparaged Republicans as bigots and racists ahead of the pivotal Utah Senate race. McMullin, a Never Trumper and failed presidential candidate, seeks to oust Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).

CryptoFreedomPAC_Mail2 by Breitbart News on Scribd

However, as the conservative activist group and its allies have moved to tell Utahns about McMullin’s controversial statements, McMullin lashed out against the Club for Growth, announcing on Tuesday that he will sue the club.

McMullin said:

BREAKING: We just filed a lawsuit against Club for Growth, the shady special interest group backing Mike Lee. They’re spending millions to smear our campaign—their recent doctored ad was SO deceitful it’s starting to be taken off the air. We can’t let them get away with this. Three news channels are continuing to play this ad DESPITE knowing that it’s been doctored. I’m urging @abc4utah, @KUTV2News, and to take this ad down now and do right by Utahns. It’s on them to help stop the spread of false information.

David McIntosh, the president of the Club for Growth Action, said in a statement, “Evan McMullin will do anything to hide his past statements about Republicans. The fact is he still hasn’t paid his lawyers from his last vanity campaign, so unless his team is working pro-bono, we should expect this stunt to fall apart.”

Here is the ad that incensed McMullin so much that he wanted to sue the Club for Growth Action over:

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.