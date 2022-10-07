Less than 2% Believe Focusing on Electric Vehicles Will Provide U.S. with Energy Independence

Less than two percent of Americans believe focusing on replacing gas vehicles with electric will provide the U.S. with energy independence, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Tuesday found.

The survey asked, “What do you believe is most likely to provide America with reliable, long-term energy independence?”

A plurality, 40.6 percent, said they believe increasing domestic oil and gas production will provide America with energy independence, followed by 25.5 percent who said focusing on “new energy investments on renewables like solar and wind” will achieve that.

Another 10.6 percent said “building additional nuclear power plants,” but just 1.4 percent said they believe eliminating gas-powered vehicles and moving to electric vehicles (EVs) will provide the U.S. with energy independence. Another 19.8 percent said “all the above.”

This is significant, as propping up EVs remains a top narrative of the Biden administration. During a speech in March, for example, President Biden urged Americans purchase an electric vehicle to deal with high gas prices

“Under my plan, which is before the Congress now, we can take advantage of the next generation of electric vehicles, that a typical driver will save about $80 a month from not having to pay gas at the pump,” Biden said.

Months later, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg bragged about high gas prices forcing people to move to EVs.

Americans are roasting Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg after he promoted electric vehicles in the midst of skyrocketing gas prices, which reached a record national high on Monday. https://t.co/EVcEiEAeje — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 8, 2022

Notably, just three percent of Democrats, 1.7 percent of independents, and zero percent of Republicans believe eliminating gas-powered vehicles and replacing them with electric will help provide the U.S. with energy independence.

The survey was taken September 17-20, 2022, among 1,079 respondents. It has a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percent.