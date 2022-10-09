Raphael Warnock Is Top Recipient of Donations from San Francisco

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is the favorite candidate for political donors from left-wing San Francisco, beating even home-state Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA), who is raising money for his first statewide election.

Well-heeled political donors in Nancy Pelosi’s home city know that most local races are a shoo-in for Democrats, so they tend to donate elsewhere, hoping to shore up the Democrats in swing districts and swing states.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the “campaign to beat Herschel Walker” is raking in cash from the local donor set:

More than 700 city residents have donated to Sen. Warnock’s campaign against Walker, 200 more donors than the next highest federal campaign. The senator received approximately $600,000 in donations, second in total money to only Alex Padilla’s campaign to keep his Senate seat representing California. More than 45% of those who donated to Warnock gave at least three separate times and 80 San Franciscans gave over $2,000 to his campaign, according to FEC data from Jan. 1, 2021, through June. Warnock also received $2 million in his race in 2020 from the city’s residents. … It’s not just San Francisco, The rest of the Bay Area is also paying attention to Warnock’s campaign against Walker. Data from OpenSecrets, a group that analyzes FEC filings, shows that the top companies at which Warnock contributors work are based in the Bay Area — from tech companies like Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet to schools such as Stanford and campuses of the University of California.

Liberal activists in San Francisco also participate in out-of-district and out-of-state races through organizations such as Swing Left and Sister District. Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA) defeated incumbent Rep. Jeff Denham (R-CA) in 2018 partly through such efforts, which allowed left-wing donors and volunteers to play an outsized role in the traditionally more conservative Central Valley district.

