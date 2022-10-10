Republican J.D. Vance, running against Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) for Ohio’s open United States Senate seat, slammed the Democrats for fueling inflation, saying his opponent has “supported all these policies.”

Vance, when asked during the debate if the so-called infrastructure bill was money well spent, the Republican said Democrats “have borrowed and spent billions of dollars that we just don’t have” while going “to war against America’s energy sector.” He also noted, “Tim Ryan has supported all of these policies.”

Vance said:

Well, of course some of the money is well spent but when we’re talking about six trillion dollars, there’s a lot of money that isn’t well spent, and that’s fundamentally the problem with what we’ve seen out of the Biden administration It’s simultaneously, [Democrats] borrowed and spent trillions of dollars that we just don’t have and that’s thrown fuel on the fire of the inflation problem. And at the same time, they’ve completely gone to war against America’s energy sector and you can’t do both of those things at the same time. They’re each bad ideas. But when you do both of them at the same time, you’re going to get record inflation, which is exactly what you expect to get. Now, of course, Tim Ryan has supported all of these 100 percent of the time. and this really is the contrast on these economic issues between Tim Ryan and myself. I believe we’ve gone in a fundamentally bad direction of the last couple of years. I think people deserve to go to the grocery store without completely breaking the bank, Tim Ryan has voted with these 100 percent of the time. Every single time he gets an opportunity to stand up for Ohioans, he chooses to bend the knee to his own party.

As Vance noted, during his time in the House, Ryan has voted 100 percent of the time with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and President Joe Biden.

Additionally, Breitbart News reported that Ryan has voted for at least $6.74 trillion in higher taxes throughout his 20-year career in Congress. Ryan has cast 113 votes in the House of Representatives for tax and fee increases or against tax cuts altogether.

The most significant votes he has cast were for the Inflation Reduction Act, the Build Back Better Act, against permanently extending the 2017 Tax Cuts, against the 2017 Tax Reform Bill, against opposing a carbon tax, for ObamaCare, repeatedly against repealing ObamaCare, and against the 2003 Bush Tax Cuts.

