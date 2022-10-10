Donald Trump: ‘Bring Back Columbus Day!’

Columbus’s first voyage was financed by Ferdinand II and Isabella I, the Catholic Monarchs of Spain. The investment was significant at the time due to Spain’s expensive war against the invading Moors (Muslims).

Columbus’s original intent was to find a water route from Europe to Asia to increase trade. Instead, Columbus discovered the “new world,” producing a great expansion of human achievement, standards of living, wealth, and poverty alleviation in less than 500 years.

Some far-left radicals have since tried to cancel Columbus Day in the United States by replacing it with “Indigenous Peoples Day.” “Indigenous Peoples Day” was proclaimed a holiday by the Biden administration in 2021.

“Since time immemorial, American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians have built vibrant and diverse cultures — safeguarding land, language, spirit, knowledge, and tradition across the generations,” the White House’s proclamation stated.

“On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, our Nation celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples, recognizes their inherent sovereignty, and commits to honoring the Federal Government’s trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations,” the proclamation continued.

