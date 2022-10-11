Republican John James shows a sizable eight-point lead against Democrat Carl Marlinga in Michigan’s newly drawn tenth congressional district, according to a Detroit News/WDIV poll.

The polling from the newly drawn district shows that 44 percent of the 400 likely general election voters would support James in the election. In comparison, a lesser 36.1 percent would support his Democrat opponent.

There were also 5.4 percent who said they would support a third-party candidate, and 13.3 percent remained undecided roughly a month before the election.

The district encompasses a large portion of Macomb County, including Fraser, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Warren, Roseville, and St. Clair Shores.

The polling found that James, who previously ran for Senate in the past two elections against the state’s Democrat senators, has “done a strong job of securing Republican voters,” while Marlinga, a former prosecutor and federal judge, “has work to do yet with Leaning Democratic voters.” Marlinga also led James among independent voters, 33 percent to 25.9 percent.

The polling showed that James led among male voters with 47.9 percent to 34 percent, while Marlinga led among female voters with 40.3 percent to 37.9 percent. With non-college-educated voters, James led 47.8 percent to 29.6 percent, while Marlinga narrowly led college-educated voters 44.2 percent to 39.1 percent.

When it comes to naming identification, 88.7 percent identified James. Of that, 43.5 percent found him favorable, 30.7 unfavorable, and 14.5 percent said they had heard of him but had no opinion. There were only 11.1 percent who said they had never heard of him.

For Marlinga, 68.8 percent identified the Democrat. That percentage includes the 18.7 percent who found him favorable, 21.6 percent unfavorable, and 28.5 percent saying they heard of him but had no opinion. More than a third of Democrats had never heard of him.

Abby Mitch, James’ campaign spokeswoman, released a statement on the poll:

Michigan families are being pushed to the brink by the rising price of everything, so it’s no surprise they are looking to elect someone like John James who has created jobs, solved supply chain problems, brought people together to solve problems. They know they can’t trust Carl Marlinga and they certainly can’t trust him to have their best interests at heart when he’s repeatedly been on the record showing sympathy to pedophiles and drug dealers.

The poll was conducted by Glengariff Group, Inc, between October 4 and 6. It consisted of 400 likely November 2022 general election voters in Michigan’s Tenth Congressional District, with a 4.9 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.