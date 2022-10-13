2 Officers Killed in Apparent Ambush in Connecticut

Two Connecticut police officers were killed, and a third injured, in an apparent ambush Wednesday night around 11 p.m. in Bristol.

The Connecticut State Police labeled the incident an officer-involved shooting (OIS), tweeting:

UPDATE: There were 3 officers involved in this OIS. We are still working on gathering info & providing a press conference. Once we have a location & time we will update everyone. Please be patient as we are working with investors & all that are involved to gather accurate info — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 13, 2022

The Hartford Courant reported the shooting occurred “after police went to an altercation at Bleachers, a Middle Street bar.”

After going to the bar, the officers went to the residence of someone believed to be involved in the incident at Bleachers and “apparently were ambushed.”

FOX News quoted eyewitness Ted Kraweic telling Channel 3, “We just, like, hearing the gunshots like ‘pop pop pop pop pop pop’ up and stop, and then stop for maybe 30 seconds and then another round ‘pop pop pop pop pop’ and then it just stopped. And then [we] started hearing sirens and everything else.”

The Connecticut State Police announced a procession to transport the bodies of the fallen officers to Farmington:

A procession is occurring now where the 2 Bristol officers who tragically lost their lives will be escorted from Bristol Hospital to the OCME in Farmington. They will be traveling on Route 6 then to Route 4. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 13, 2022

More details are expected in a press conference later this morning.

